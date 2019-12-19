fire

South Philadelphia explosion, fire leaves two people trapped

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities said two people were possibly trapped inside a rowhome that collapsed following an explosion in South Philadelphia.

"It looks like a bomb exploded," one witness told Action News.



It happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of South 8th Street near Reed.

Google Street View shows what the South Philadelphia neighborhood looked like prior to the explosion.

Google Street View image of the area in South Philadelphia in May 2019.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.

Rowhomes burn in South Philadelphia: as reported on Action News at Noon on December 19, 2019.



Authorities said they received multiple calls in reference to a house explosion and the smell of "possible gas."


A second-alarm was struck. More than 100 Philadelphia firefighters were called to the scene.

Officials said two homes collapsed following the explosion and at least two people were possibly trapped inside.



As the Action Cam arrived to the scene, a woman who appeared to be crying was being escorted away by firefighters.

Mike Seccia, who owns the nearby Cosmi's Deli, said the explosion was "the loudest bang he's ever heard."

He gave his employee a fire extinguisher and they headed to the scene.

"The small fire then became one of the worst spectacles I have ever seen," Seccia said.

Seccia said they saw a man caught in the ruibble, but they couldn't get to him.

"They couldn't get him and within seconds, the flames started coming from the second floor and they had to get out of there," he said.

There is no word yet on a cause and no injuries have been reported.

