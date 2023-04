Police are investgiaing after two men were shot Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

Both men were listed in stable condition on Thursday morning, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 7th and Jackson streets at about 9:30 p.m.

Both men were listed in stable condition on Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker