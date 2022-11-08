SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia

A SEPTA police officer heard the initial shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police shot and injured a man Tuesday morning after he fatally shot a woman in South Philadelphia, authorities said.

The shooting began at about 8 a.m. near Broad and Ellsworth streets.

According to police, a 41-year-old man fatally shot a 20-year-old woman 10 times throughout her body.

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died a short time later.

A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.

The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.