SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has died and another remains hospitalized after a fire in Bucks County.Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Plum Street in Southampton.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.One person was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the person who was taken to the hospital for treatment.Officials said another person was not able to make it out and was pronounced dead at the scene.A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.There is no word on what started the fire.