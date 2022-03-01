Southside opens as Bynum bros' latest venture in Philadelphia Southern dining

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's famed -Bynum brothers, Benjamin and Robert, have just unveiled a new event and catering space they call Southside.Benjamin says the venue can accommodate anywhere from 50-150 guests.Southside is an extension of their flagship jazz club South on North Broad Street.The duo looked to South's menu for inspiration with dishes like the braised pork tender beef short ribs and the deviled eggs with angry mama chips.The plates pay homage to Southern cuisine.The Bynums have been a celebrated part of Philadelphia's jazz and dining scene for more than three decades.Their father, the late Benjamin Bynum Sr., has always been the inspiration as the pair operated places like Zanzibar Blue and Warmdaddy's.1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130