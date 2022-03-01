FYI Philly

Southside opens as Bynum bros' latest venture in Philadelphia Southern dining

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's famed -Bynum brothers, Benjamin and Robert, have just unveiled a new event and catering space they call Southside.

Benjamin says the venue can accommodate anywhere from 50-150 guests.

Southside is an extension of their flagship jazz club South on North Broad Street.

The duo looked to South's menu for inspiration with dishes like the braised pork tender beef short ribs and the deviled eggs with angry mama chips.

The plates pay homage to Southern cuisine.

The Bynums have been a celebrated part of Philadelphia's jazz and dining scene for more than three decades.

Their father, the late Benjamin Bynum Sr., has always been the inspiration as the pair operated places like Zanzibar Blue and Warmdaddy's.
6abc proudly celebrates Bynum Brothers Hospitality dining, live music
As part of our celebration of Black excellence, 6abc recognizes the Bynum Brothers Hospitality Group for their contributions to the Philadelphia live music and dining scene.

