12-year-old launches Spergo clothing brand with sports heroes, go-getters in mind

By Natalie Jason
Meet Trey Brown, a 12-year-old fashion entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Trey Brown was 12, he spent half of his birthday money on video games and the other half on t-shirts that he customized and resold for a profit.

That was just a few years ago, and now the enterprising teen has stores in two malls, plus an online store that carries his clothing brand, Spergo - a combination of the words 'sports', 'heroes', and 'go-getters'.

