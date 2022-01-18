PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Trey Brown was 12, he spent half of his birthday money on video games and the other half on t-shirts that he customized and resold for a profit.
That was just a few years ago, and now the enterprising teen has stores in two malls, plus an online store that carries his clothing brand, Spergo - a combination of the words 'sports', 'heroes', and 'go-getters'.
Spergo | Instagram
King of Prussia Mall
160 N Gulph Road #1018, King of Prussia, PA 19406
267-541-2581
12-year-old launches Spergo clothing brand with sports heroes, go-getters in mind
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News