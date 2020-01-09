Joel Embiid to have surgery on left hand, out indefinitely: ESPN

Brett Brown on Joel Embiid https://t.co/hapb1OpcIL pic.twitter.com/YbabPwqZll — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid will be out until further notice after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand."I don't know about the foreseeable future, but it is disappointing for him not to play tonight," said Coach Brett Brown on Thursday night.Embiid's injury happened during Monday's 120-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.Officials say Embiid will be out until further notice.ESPN sources say Embiid will have surgery on his left hand Friday and be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.The 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics tonight.