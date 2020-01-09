Sports

Joel Embiid to have surgery on left hand, out indefinitely: ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid will be out until further notice after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand.

"I don't know about the foreseeable future, but it is disappointing for him not to play tonight," said Coach Brett Brown on Thursday night.



Embiid's injury happened during Monday's 120-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Officials say Embiid will be out until further notice.

ESPN sources say Embiid will have surgery on his left hand Friday and be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

The 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics tonight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
'Our little miracle': Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Cheltenham Twp. Walmart shooting suspect sentenced
Demonstrators protest NJ vaccination exemption bill in Trenton
Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV
Show More
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
White sentenced to 2 years probation in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
More TOP STORIES News