Joel Embiid to have surgery on left hand, out indefinitely

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joel Embiid will have surgery on his left hand tomorrow in New York City to repair a torn ligament.

The Sixers star will be reevaluated in 1 to 2 weeks.

Another tough blow for Embiid who has battled through so many injuries in his career from foot, knee and face injuries.

Embiid dislocated his left ring finger Monday night against Oklahoma City and would stay in the game. But after seeking opinions from a specialist the last few days, Embiid and the Sixers deemed this is the best course of action.



Sixers coach Brett Brown says Embiid is disappointed because he is such a competitor and wants to be out on the floor with his teammates, but Brown believes the Sixers will be OK until he comes back.

Al Horford will start in his absence at the center spot starting Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

Sixers are 3-4 without Embiid.
