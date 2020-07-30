2 more Phillies staffers test positive for COVID-19, all ballpark activities canceled

A member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff received the positive test results, the team said.
In a statement issued Thursday, the team said no players received positive results from Wednesday's testing.
🚨BREAKING: Phillies have 2 staff members that tested positive for COVID-19— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 30, 2020
One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff
All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice.@6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/MLkHlb4KOX
On Wednesday, general manager Matt Klentak said an employee who works in the visiting clubhouse tested positive.
The Phillies said all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled Thursday and until further notice.
The Phillies' four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.
The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays' temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn't ready.
The teams won't play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.