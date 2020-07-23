sports flash

2020 MLB Season Preview: Can Joe Girardi, Bryce Harper lead Phillies to World Series?

Despite new manager and roster upgrades, Phillies enter abbreviated 2020 season as an underdog in NL East.
By
Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies is Friday, and the team enters the abbreviated 2020 MLB season as underdogs behind defending World Series champs Washington and last year's NL East-winning Atlanta Braves.

But with just 60 games on the schedule and 16 teams going to the postseason, the Phillies could certainly surprise. Let us know if you think they have what it takes to win it all in this week's poll question.


Philadelphia underwent some massive offseason changes, none bigger than the hiring of Joe Girardi. The former Yankee player and manager brings championship pedigree to a roster brimming with talent, old and new.

Zack Wheeler joins Aaron Nola atop the rotation, while SS Didi Gregorius bolsters a stout lineup headlined by Bryce Harper (35 HRs in 2019) and Rhys Hoskins.

6abc Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers takes stock of the Phillies in this week's Sports Flash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia philliesmlbsports flash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
6abc SPORTS FLASH: What will happen as local teams return to action
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes
SPORTS FLASH POLL: Are you buying the Flyers as contenders?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Day care operators say new state policy will force many to close for good
Tim McGraw surprises group of nurses in South Jersey
Delco TikTok influencer accuses app of discrimination
Tree Crushes Homes of Rare Birds in Bucks County
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
COVID-19 forgiveness programs expiring
Show More
Borgata holds soft reopening, will open to public with restrictions on Sunday
Season could be difficult, but Jaws says Eagles have one big advantage
Spirit of Philadelphia to set sail again Friday
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
Del. State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News