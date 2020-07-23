2020 MLB Season Preview: Can Joe Girardi, Bryce Harper lead Phillies to World Series?

Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies is Friday, and the team enters the abbreviated 2020 MLB season as underdogs behind defending World Series champs Washington and last year's NL East-winning Atlanta Braves.But with just 60 games on the schedule and 16 teams going to the postseason, the Phillies could certainly surprise. Let us know if you think they have what it takes to win it all in this week's poll question.Philadelphia underwent some massive offseason changes, none bigger than the hiring of Joe Girardi. The former Yankee player and manager brings championship pedigree to a roster brimming with talent, old and new.Zack Wheeler joins Aaron Nola atop the rotation, while SS Didi Gregorius bolsters a stout lineup headlined by Bryce Harper (35 HRs in 2019) and Rhys Hoskins.6abc Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers takes stock of the Phillies in this week's Sports Flash.