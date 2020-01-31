Super Bowl 2020

SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers legend Jerry Rice greets passengers at Miami Airport

MIAMI -- Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Jerry Rice greeted passengers at Miami International Airport.

Rice was decked out in a bright-green American Airlines vest and shook passengers as hands as they went through the airport on Thursday.

"So cool to step off our plane at #SBLIV and meet Jerry Rice," said Chris Hibbs who filmed the footage.

Rice is widely considered the great wide receiver of all time and won the Super Bowl MVP in 1989.

The 49ers will be looking for their sixth championship when the take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersairport newsvacationair traveltravelsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Fiona the hippo regretting her Super Bowl pick?
Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
J.Lo, Shakira ready to bring the heat to Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in custody
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, wife surrender on corruption charges
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Philly officials urge residents to get the most out of their tax returns
Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend
Coronavirus: Philly travelers cautious, face masks in demand
South Philly educator honored for 50 years of teaching
Philadelphia changes nickname to City of Sisterly Love
More TOP STORIES News