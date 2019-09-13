Sports

Who needs to step up for the Eagles in Atlanta?

The Eagles roll into Atlanta after a thrilling comeback win over Washington in their opener.

6abc Action News Sports reporter Jamie Apody offers some concerns and strengths for the Birds as they hit the road for the first time in 2019. Among the topics discussed are: the Carson Wentz-DeSean Jackson connection, the Eagles' penchant for slow starts on offense and how the defense will stop Matt Ryan and the Falcons' high-flying attack.

