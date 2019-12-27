Eagles, Sixers post big wins in big week for Philly sports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5788466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the Eagles, the math is simple: Win and you're in. Ducis Rodgers makes his score prediction for the regular-season finale.

Christmas week posed a stiff test for the Eagles and Sixers, but both local teams came out flying high after convincing wins over more-hyped rivals.It started Sunday at the Linc, where Philadelphia avenged an earlier loss to Dallas, with a 17-9 victory that moved the Birds into first place. Three days later, on Christmas Day, the Sixers trampled the NBA's top team, blowing out the Bucks 121-109 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.For the Eagles, a win on Sunday or a Cowboys' loss clinches a third straight playoff berth, while the Sixers are fighting to be a top seed in the East with much of the season to play.No matter the ultimate outcome, both teams have given fans reasons to be excited heading into 2020.In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, Jamie Apody takes stock of both teams as 2019 comes to a close.