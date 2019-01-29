6th grader writes letter to NFL over Eagles' loss

A sixth grader in New Castle, Delaware took matters into his own hands over the Philadelphia Eagles' loss against the Cowboys.The loss during week 14 made Gunning Bedford Middle Schooler Evan Lightfoot write a letter to the NFL commissioner, stating his frustrations over the referee's calls.It gained so much traction, he read his letter live on the radio.Evan says he understands if Roger Goodell doesn't respond to his letter. He just wanted to make sure the commissioner saw the plays in question, for himself.-----