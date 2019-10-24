Sports

76ers fans set eyes on NBA championship

Jeff Skversky / WPVI-TV

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers fans are getting ready for a big game against a big rival Wednesday night, and the key to tonight's win comes down to one word.

"More defense boys!" said Chris of North Philadelphia.



The Sixers take on the Boston Celtics in the home opener at the Wells Fargo Center and they're hoping to keep the momentum going from a strong preseason - finishing 4-1.



Brooklyn Jones, a 15-year-old basketball player herself had some strategy for the team: "They need to be able to play defense very well, think critically on the court and don't be scared to play hard."

A new season, with new hopes for a championship.



"They're from what I've seen pretty resilient. So I look forward to it," said Gabrielle Byrd of Germantown.

"We're going to get this championship. I got faith in them. I got faith in them," said Chris.

