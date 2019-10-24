76ers fans set eyes on NBA championship

"More defense boys!" said Chris of North Philadelphia.
Ben Simmons working on his jumper and fade away J before tip @6abc pic.twitter.com/pU30uVVpcd— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2019
The Sixers take on the Boston Celtics in the home opener at the Wells Fargo Center and they're hoping to keep the momentum going from a strong preseason - finishing 4-1.
Brooklyn Jones, a 15-year-old basketball player herself had some strategy for the team: "They need to be able to play defense very well, think critically on the court and don't be scared to play hard."
A new season, with new hopes for a championship.
This opening is EPIC! #PhilaUnite @6abc #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/7TCs30rfTh— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 23, 2019
"They're from what I've seen pretty resilient. So I look forward to it," said Gabrielle Byrd of Germantown.
"We're going to get this championship. I got faith in them. I got faith in them," said Chris.