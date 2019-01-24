76ers' Franklin helps couple with gender reveal

A South Jersey couple found out if they were having a boy or a girl "76ers style."The team's mascot, Franklin, dunked a light-up basketball that once through the hoop revealed the baby's gender.And...it's a girl!The 76ers hosted the big reveal during Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.This is the first child for Bradley and Kimberly Hayes.The couple has been married since September 2015 and first met through a mutual friend in 2012.Their baby girl is due to arrive on May 30.-----