PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

76ers' Franklin helps couple with gender reveal

EMBED </>More Videos

Franklin helps couple with their gender reveal. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2019.

A South Jersey couple found out if they were having a boy or a girl "76ers style."

The team's mascot, Franklin, dunked a light-up basketball that once through the hoop revealed the baby's gender.

And...it's a girl!

The 76ers hosted the big reveal during Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

This is the first child for Bradley and Kimberly Hayes.

The couple has been married since September 2015 and first met through a mutual friend in 2012.

Their baby girl is due to arrive on May 30.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersbaby
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Embiid scores 33, leads 76ers past Spurs 122-120
76ers, Nets, Patriots partner with Meek Mill, Jay-Z for justice reform
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
76ers aim to continue home success versus Spurs
Embiid leads 76ers to 121-93 rout of Harden, Rockets
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Biggest concern for each Top 25 team
Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame plaque won't have a team's logo on hat
No hat logo for Roy Halladay's Hall plaque
Embiid scores 33, leads 76ers past Spurs 122-120
76ers, Nets, Patriots partner with Meek Mill, Jay-Z for justice reform
More Sports
Top Stories
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Show More
No hat logo for Roy Halladay's Hall plaque
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Man shot 5 times, car riddled with bullets
Fire burns through roof of restaurant near Plymouth Meeting Mall
More News