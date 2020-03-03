Sports

No high-fiving fans: 76ers hold meeting on coronavirus policies

A fan uses a sanitizing station at Staples Center prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers held a team meeting Monday night in Los Angeles to discuss how to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

According to a memo obtained by ESPN, league officials are telling players they should avoid high-fiving fans. Instead they are being told to use the fist-bump.

Players are also told to avoid using a fan's pen for autographs and don't take a ball or jersey from the crowd to sign.

The Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum took it a step further, saying he won't be signing anything for the time being.



The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have been consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious-disease experts, including a renowned researcher at Columbia University, the memo said.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told teams in the memo.

The NBA issued a statement to the AP, saying, "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

An NBA player who contracted the coronavirus would expect to miss two weeks, one team medical official told ESPN.

For full coronavirus coverage, visit this link.

---

ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportscoronavirusnbaphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim identified in fatal Bucks County hit and run
Residents shocked to learn neighbor was police chase suspect
Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk: police
At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of showers, gusty storms possible
Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party
Man admits using SUV to purposely hit romantic rival
Show More
Man appearing to flee police, crashes vehicle in Northern Liberties
Fmr. state trooper charged with sexual assault of a minor
Alex Trebek donates $100K to help nonprofit fight SoCal homelessness
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
Krasner asks judge to free Walter Ogrod after new DNA evidence
More TOP STORIES News