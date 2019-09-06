Sports

76ers honoring Charles Barkley with sculpture

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are honoring basketball legend Charles Barkley with a statue outside their Camden practice facility.

The unveiling is set for Friday, September 13.

Sir Charles played eight seasons with the 76ers in the 1980s and 90s.

His sculpture will join fellow legends Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones along the Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

The 76ers selected Barkley as the No. 5 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Barkley's No. 34 was retired by the team in 2001.
