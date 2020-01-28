Philadelphia 76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game

Bryant's influence is seen all over the sports complex in South Philadelphia, with the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field lit up in Lakers purple.
A purple Liberty Bell shines outside Citizens Bank Park, as well.
LAKERS PURPLE in Philly:
I was just here for the @sixers/@Lakers game over the weekend hoping Kobe would make a surprise appearance. 😞
The @sixers are now planning to honor his legacy during tonight's game.
Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California Sunday.
The 76ers were thinking about the NBA icon during Monday night's practice.
"Kobe meant a lot to us, so it wasn't just what he accomplished, but how he accomplished it. His hard work, his tenacity, his passion to get the most out of his talent," said Sixers General Manager Elton Brand. "We're going to try to commemorate him tomorrow and hopefully show how much this area loved him and continues to do so."
Players also echoed that message.
"He pulls for the Lakers heavy because that's where he played, but he said 'I love Philly. I want you guys to do it big. That Philly's my home.' That's what he'd tell me," said 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
Fans continue to leave flowers and basketballs outside Lower Merion High School where Bryant became a star before heading straight to the NBA.
School board members thanked Bryant for his support during their meeting Monday.
The board held a 33 second moment of silence in honor of Bryant's jersey number in high school
"During his career, he'd regularly return to our district to support our student athletes, for which we as a school community are grateful," said Lower Merion school board president Dr. Melissa Gilbert.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spoke of Kobe's influence Monday while holding back tears as he was remembering laughs they shared on the show.
"I hope you will pray for his daughter, Gianna and for their mother Vanessa, for the three girls left behind who lost their father and sister, for their friends who were on that flight with them," said Kimmel.
The 76ers game starts at 7 p.m.