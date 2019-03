An Australian football network is apologizing for deleting a photo showing an incredible feat of athleticism.The picture the AFL posted captured a star forward sailing through the air while kicking a goal.The problem?The photo immediately attracted hundreds of online trolls because of the athlete's gender.Within minutes of sharing the image of 21-year-old Tayla Harris, strangers started posting vulgar comments.Harris herself called the reaction "sexual abuse".In fact, there were so many comments, the AFL decided to take down the post, citing "reprehensible" messages.But that only led to even more outrage, with fans saying the AFL should deal with the trolls, rather than censor an amazing athlete.While others showed side-by-side images of male football players next to Harris, citing a double standard.A short time late, the AFL agreed and reposted the photo, admitting that removing it sent the wrong message and they will work harder to ban trolls from their pages.-----