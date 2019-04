Baseball Terms: Brush up on your acronyms!

EMBED >More News Videos If the first series of 2019 is any indication of how this season is going to play out, Phillies fans should be very happy.

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting the season with a 4-1 record. Whether you're a diehard or a bandwagoner, the team is bringing a lot of excitement to the city of Brotherly Love.Whether you watch on television or head down to Citizens Bank Park, you will see these terms referenced throughout the game:HR: Home RunHBP: Hit By PitchK: Struck Out Swinging>|: Struck Out LookingBB: WalkIBB: Intentional WalkRISP: Runners In Scoring Position(man on second base or third base)WHIP: Walks and Hits Per InningRBI: Runs Batted InAB: At-Bat(When a batter reaches base via fielder's choice, hit, error, or put out on a non-sacrifice)OBP: On-Base Percentage(How often a batter reaches base)SLG: Slugging Percentage(Measures batting productivity of a hitter)