A video out of the Lehigh Valley is simply warming our hearts and reminding us what teamwork and sportsmanship truly mean.There's a team in Bethlehem called The Wanderers and they have a bat boy they adore named Josh Groff.Josh has special needs and the coach says he's "pure" and has been a special part of their team.Before a recent game, Josh was presented with a special engraved bat - a gift from both his own coach and the coach from the opposing team.Then cameras were rolling the moment Josh got his first "at bat" of the season.After a few tries, Josh knocks it out of the park, to cheers and hugs from his own team.The opposing team, Wilson, is also screaming and cheering for josh from their dugout.-----