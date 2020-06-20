triple crown

Belmont Stakes ready to run without fans, kicking off Triple Crown races

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The Belmont Stakes is ready to run as live sports returns in New York.

The 152nd running usually has crowds of up to 100,000 spectators, but on Saturday, there will be 10 horses on the track and zero fans in the stands.

The Belmont Stakes is usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, but it will run first this year. The Kentucky Derby has shifted to September and the Preakness Stakes in October.

Having always been a true test of stamina in a mile-and-a-half race, the Belmont Stakes has changed the distance to a mile-and-an-eighth.

The race will be at 5:30 p.m. ET.

'Tiz the Law' is the favorite in Saturday's race. Should that horse win, it will be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkhealthandrew cuomotriple crownmedicalbelmont stakespreaknessbelmont parkcoronavirushorseskentucky derbyreopen ny
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE CROWN
Answering the biggest questions for the final month
WATCH: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
Exaggerator passes Nyquist at start of homestretch, wins Preakness
Derby winner Nyquist draws No. 3 post as Preakness favorite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Show More
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, ABC News reports
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
George Floyd's friend, former NBA star speaks at Philly Juneteenth rally
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid, T'Storm
More TOP STORIES News