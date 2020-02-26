12-year-old boy who beat rare cancer gets surprised by Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy who beat a rare form of cancer received a special Flyers surprise on Tuesday night.Twelve-year-old Jacob Orlick greeted the team before they hit the ice. Orlick is cancer-free after 14 grueling months of chemotherapy. He also had to have his leg amputated because of the disease.Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Jacob have in common an incredibly rare type of cancer, Ewings Sarcoma, only Lindblom is still fighting his battle.While #23 was not there to meet Jacob, Jacob wants him to know he is there for motivation.On Tuesday night, he got a puck and a stick signed by Lindblom."It's all amazing but the most exciting thing is to get to meet the players. It's all insane and amazing," said Jacob of Upper Dublin.He attended the game with his mothers and little sister after a last-minute call from the Flyers.Jacob was supposed to attend Wednesday's practice but it was canceled."I found out at three o'clock today I was coming to the game today and I was like so excited I couldn't wait," said Jacob.Jacob's moms, Cinde and Carly Driban, are touched that a season ticket holder donated his seats right next to the glass."There are so many incredibly generous people in this world it's like ... we're grateful to give this opportunity," said Cinde Driban.