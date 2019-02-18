If you watched Sixers star Joel Embiid in Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, you may have noticed his new shoes.They are more than just a fashion statement.Dez Customz teamed up with Under Armor and went to the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia to hear from the children about what Embiid means to them and the city.Their answers inspired this design.The shoes feature the Boys and Girls Cub motto "Great Futures Start Here," as well as the "Trust the Process" phrase, plus a few iconic Philadelphia landmarks and descriptors such as the City of Brotherly Love, the U.S. Constitution, and LOVE Park.The initials of each child who took part were written on the heels.-----