Philadelphia Eagles

Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys

EMBED <>More Videos

Return of Kelly Green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans might want to dust off their throwback jerseys.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randal Cunningham, 1987.



Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Tuesday the team's working hard to bring back the kelly green color.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010.



The Birds have worn a darker midnight green since 1996.

The classic color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles 1960 championship team.

The Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Philadelphia.



At the NFL Annual Meeting, Lurie said using kelly green as an alternate uniform is a high priority.

"We're working on that," Lurie said. "We're working on that hard. High priority. High priority. I don't know if it will get done for the 2019 season, but I have some hopes for the 2020 season."


Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Pederson: Wentz can lead; 'he's got it in his DNA'
Roseman: Wentz extension a priority for Eagles
Wide receiver Maclin announces retirement
Eagles bring back DE Curry on 1-year deal
TOP STORIES
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
SEPTA suspends trains between Paoli and Thorndale stations
Powerball jackpot now $750 million
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Still Chilly Today
1 dead after crash on Rt. 55 in Deptford Township
Pair steals wallet, goes on shopping spree at Home Goods
Show More
Police: 2 members of anti-government group arrested in Upper Darby
Pottstown home riddled with bullets, family says teenage bullies are to blame
Video shows teen being attacked in Ridley Township
Driver now charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in South Philly
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
More TOP STORIES News