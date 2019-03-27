Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randal Cunningham, 1987.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010.

The Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Philadelphia.

Can we bring these uniforms back @Eagles... — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans might want to dust off their throwback jerseys.Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Tuesday the team's working hard to bring back the kelly green color.The Birds have worn a darker midnight green since 1996.The classic color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles 1960 championship team.At the NFL Annual Meeting, Lurie said using kelly green as an alternate uniform is a high priority."We're working on that," Lurie said. "We're working on that hard. High priority. High priority. I don't know if it will get done for the 2019 season, but I have some hopes for the 2020 season."