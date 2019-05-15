Sports

Bryce Trying to Bust Out of Slump

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies star Bryce Harper has officially hit a rough patch.

After a red hot start to his career with the Phillies, Harper continues to struggle.

In Harper's last 22 games he's hitting only .147 average with 31 strikeouts and is currently in an 0-14 funk that has dropped his average to .219 on the season with the most strikeouts in baseball.

"I got to be better," Harper said. "Flat out, I got to be better. I have to keep going, keep playing the right way."

Could Harper benefit from an off day for a break? Harper says he does not know if a day off would help.

Asked Tuesday if he needed one, Harper said, "I like to play. I like to be out there. I've just got to keep going, keep grinding."

Gabe Kapler discussed the possibility of sitting Harper on Wednesday but thinks his star player is close to busting out of it.

Harper has played in every game this season and the Phillies have talked about letting Harper try to play all 162 games - plus, of course, the playoffs assuming the Phillies remain in first or win a wildcard.
