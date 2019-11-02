Sports

Bud Light guy Jeff Adams parties on World Series parade float

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- Jeff Adams, the Washington Nationals fan who took a home run to his chest during the World Series, was seen on a parade float on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

ABC affiliate WJLA captured Adams soaking in the glory as the Nationals celebrated their World Series victory.

The viral moment happened Sunday, during Game 5 when Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hit a 2-home run during the second inning. The ball went flying out into the stands where it hit the Washington Nationals fan who had his hands full with the two cans of Bud Light.


EMBED More News Videos

President Trump booed during Game 4 of the World Series on October 27, 2019.



The moment spread like fire over social media and it did not take long before the Bud Light posted about it.


EMBED More News Videos

The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.



"This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light said in a tweet.





Bud Light made Adams a custom shirt, and he even starred in two commercials.

Marketing experts told WRC-TV that the "beer guy" moment is worth an estimated $8 million in exposure for the brand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbaction news sportsbaseballhouston astrosbud lightu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
11-year-old child accidentally overdoses on heroin in Delaware
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Man dressed as mummy attacked by 11-year-old with table leg
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Show More
Ex-teacher gets 17 years for hiding camera in summer camp bathroom
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
Man pleads guilty in ex-wife's killing during hallucination
Underweight dog found in barrel in Delaware County
Man stabbed twice in neck in South Philly, suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News