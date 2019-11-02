Bud Light guy Jeff Adams parties on World Series parade float

ABC affiliate WJLA captured Adams soaking in the glory as the Nationals celebrated their World Series victory.
The viral moment happened Sunday, during Game 5 when Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hit a 2-home run during the second inning. The ball went flying out into the stands where it hit the Washington Nationals fan who had his hands full with the two cans of Bud Light.
The moment spread like fire over social media and it did not take long before the Bud Light posted about it.
"This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light said in a tweet.
"This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light said in a tweet.
Bud Light made contact with Adams and he wore a custom shirt to Game 6.
Bud Light made Adams a custom shirt, and he even starred in two commercials.
Marketing experts told WRC-TV that the "beer guy" moment is worth an estimated $8 million in exposure for the brand.