Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos

Yes, the rumors that have been circulating the internet are true: Carson Wentz and his fiancee Maddie are now a married couple.
The two tied the knot over the weekend.
The newlywed Eagles QB confirmed the news on social media Monday morning, "Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I'm a lucky man with one amazing wife. #WentzUponATime"
The couple got engaged in February, just two days after the Eagles won the Super Bowl!
Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Wentz!
Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps