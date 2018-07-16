PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos

Carson Wentz gets married: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 16, 2018 (WPVI)

'Wentz' upon a time, there lived a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife.

Yes, the rumors that have been circulating the internet are true: Carson Wentz and his fiancee Maddie are now a married couple.

The two tied the knot over the weekend.

The newlywed Eagles QB confirmed the news on social media Monday morning, "Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I'm a lucky man with one amazing wife. #WentzUponATime"



The couple got engaged in February, just two days after the Eagles won the Super Bowl!

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Wentz!
Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 6, 2018.



