August can’t come soon enough. Love you little man https://t.co/5XuIrViKnx — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) February 14, 2019

The Flyers family is about to get a little bigger.Flyers Captain Claude Giroux and his wife announced Thursday on social media they will be having a baby boy.Ryanne Giroux used candy hearts to spell out "August 2019" alongside a photo of the sonogram."Baby BOY we are so excited to meet you!!" Ryanne tweeted.The Flyers captain is already in love with his future son."August can't come soon enough. Love you little man," Claude said.The couple got engaged in 2016 and married in July 2018.There is no word if Mom and Dad will name their son after Gritty.-----