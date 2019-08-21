Cute Confusion: Toddler thinks Gritty is Cookie Monster

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One is the beloved Flyers Mascot, the other is a Muppet that devours cookies - but for a certain Philadelphia toddler, it's hard to tell the difference.On a recent outing to the store, Grant, who turns two in October, confused Gritty with Cookie Monster.In video posted to social media, Grant picks up the 'Best of Philly' issue ofwith Gritty on the cover and thinks he's seeing the googly-eyed star ofHis mom Gabby tweeted Gritty to apologize, explaining her son is "a work in progress!"Gritty responded by asking, "Is it something in the eyes?"The mascot's Tweet was liked more than 2,000 times.Gabby says Grant and the whole family are huge Flyers fans - and Gritty fans, too.She says despite the mix-up, Grant thinks Gritty and Cookie Monster are both awesome.We agree!So far, we haven't heard anything from Cookie Monster. Though, we are a month away from National Pecan Cookie Day, so he might be busy.