Sports

Cute Confusion: Toddler thinks Gritty is Cookie Monster

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One is the beloved Flyers Mascot, the other is a Muppet that devours cookies - but for a certain Philadelphia toddler, it's hard to tell the difference.

On a recent outing to the store, Grant, who turns two in October, confused Gritty with Cookie Monster.

In video posted to social media, Grant picks up the 'Best of Philly' issue of Philadelphia Magazine with Gritty on the cover and thinks he's seeing the googly-eyed star of Sesame Street.

His mom Gabby tweeted Gritty to apologize, explaining her son is "a work in progress!"

Gritty responded by asking, "Is it something in the eyes?"



The mascot's Tweet was liked more than 2,000 times.

Gabby says Grant and the whole family are huge Flyers fans - and Gritty fans, too.

She says despite the mix-up, Grant thinks Gritty and Cookie Monster are both awesome.

We agree!

So far, we haven't heard anything from Cookie Monster. Though, we are a month away from National Pecan Cookie Day, so he might be busy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsentertainmentviral videogrittysesame streetphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns
Child's body recovered from pool at Folcroft Swim Club
Part of baby's finger severed during day care incident: Lawsuit
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Show More
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Crowd ready for AC's Thunder Over The Boardwalk
Sandbar shark spotted in Rehoboth Beach
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
More TOP STORIES News