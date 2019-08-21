Cute Confusion: Toddler thinks Gritty is Cookie Monster

On a recent outing to the store, Grant, who turns two in October, confused Gritty with Cookie Monster.
In video posted to social media, Grant picks up the 'Best of Philly' issue of Philadelphia Magazine with Gritty on the cover and thinks he's seeing the googly-eyed star of Sesame Street.
His mom Gabby tweeted Gritty to apologize, explaining her son is "a work in progress!"
Gritty responded by asking, "Is it something in the eyes?"
Is it my eyes? https://t.co/aQbXwRtQ8L— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 21, 2019
The mascot's Tweet was liked more than 2,000 times.
Gabby says Grant and the whole family are huge Flyers fans - and Gritty fans, too.
She says despite the mix-up, Grant thinks Gritty and Cookie Monster are both awesome.
We agree!
So far, we haven't heard anything from Cookie Monster. Though, we are a month away from National Pecan Cookie Day, so he might be busy.