Sports

'I'm excited, I'm blessed': DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

DeSean Jackson arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday night one day after reports surfaced he'd be returning to the Eagles.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday night one day after reports surfaced he'd be returning to the Eagles.

Action News was there as he got off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

"I'm excited, I'm blessed. It's unreal it still has not sunk in!" Jackson told our Jeff Skversky.



On Monday, the Eagles agreed to acquire wide receiver Jackson from Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms haven't been finalized.



The moves won't be official until the league year begins Wednesday.

Jackson had one year remaining on his contract for $10 million.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: SEPTA, transit officers reach tentative agreement
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound
Friends remember South Jersey native killed in plane crash
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Woman allegedly kills daughter to keep her from having sex
Show More
New law could affect how University of Delaware students party
Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Twp.
Family says wrong body displayed at wake
Photo released of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Del.
Police: McDevitt student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school
More TOP STORIES News