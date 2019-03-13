'I'm excited, I'm blessed': DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson says he is going to “light it up” with Carson Wentz

DeSean Jackson says he is going to "light it up" with Carson Wentz as he arrives in Philly tonight for his return to Eagles!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday night one day after reports surfaced he'd be returning to the Eagles.Action News was there as he got off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport."I'm excited, I'm blessed. It's unreal it still has not sunk in!" Jackson told our Jeff Skversky.On Monday, the Eagles agreed to acquire wide receiver Jackson from Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms haven't been finalized.The moves won't be official until the league year begins Wednesday.Jackson had one year remaining on his contract for $10 million.