DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain, undergoing MRI: ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson is helped off the field after an injury duringa game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles believe wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain during the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants, a source tells ESPN.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the source says Jackson will be undergoing an MRI on Friday to see if he might need surgery.



Jackson was carted off the field after taking a hit on a punt return with just a little over two minutes left in the game. He first spun to avoid Giants' Corey Ballentine and then was hit by Madre Harper.



Jackson left Lincoln Financial Field in a walking boot. Later, Jackson posted to his Instagram Stories an image of his leg along with the words "Pray for me y'all!"



Jackson later posted another message to his Instagram Stories: "Late night ima get right believe that."

Thursday night was Jackson's first game back since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury.
