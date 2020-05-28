Sports

Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story to air on ESPN

We're all human, even those who seem superhuman.

This seems obvious, but it's so easy to forget, especially when we watch athletes who seem larger than life perform feats of greatness on the field or court, things that most of us can only dream of.

ESPN will present a one-hour documentary titled "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story."

In it we will learn chilling details about Doc's addiction to painkillers, especially during his final season with the team in 2013.

Our Jamie Apody had a chance to interview correspondent John Barr, who reveals new details about Halladay's multiple trips to rehab, his psychological diagnoses and the fateful day when his plane went down.

The program debuts on Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, airing on the 10th anniversary of the perfect game Halladay pitched while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29, 2010, in Miami against the Marlins.
