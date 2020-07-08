Sports

Philadelphia Union take the field Thursday morning, return of Philly sports

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- As part of Major League Soccer's MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, the Philadelphia Union will take the field for the first time since March 8 on Thursday morning.

They will be the first Philadelphia professional sports team to return to play since coronavirus shut down all of sports.


The Philadelphia Union will face New York City FC in their first game back.

The Union have been training in Orlando for the past week.
Coach Jim Curtin knows New York City FC is a tough test right out of the gate.

You can watch the game July 9th at 9 a.m. on ESPN.


Game 2 will see the Union take on Nashville SC on Tuesday, July 14 and Inter Miami CF on Sunday, July 19.

The MLS is Back Tournament is the league's restart to the 2020 season with MLS clubs competing at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

Group stage matches will count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.
