PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

'Double-doink' billboard pops up in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

'Double-doink' billboard pops up in South Jersey in support of Eagles playoff run as reported during Action News at 11 on January 7, 2019.

The Eagles are ready for a repeat and fans are putting their faith back in Saint Nick.

Chopper 6 flew over I-295 Southbound at Exit 45 in Westampton, New Jersey Monday night, where a digital billboard mocks those "other" Saints, the ones from New Orleans, up next in the playoffs.

And then there's "Double Doink" what has become a popular phrase in the city, used to describe Cody Parkey's failed attempt at a game-winning field goal for the Bears.

