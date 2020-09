EMBED >More News Videos In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers gets a challenge for a good cause.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers gets a challenge for a good cause.The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are challenging Ducis to a 5k run ahead of the virtual Eagles Autism Challenge set for Saturday, September 26.Can he do it? Watch below: