Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Chris Long, the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, is calling it career after 11 seasons.Long made the announcement Saturday night on social media, posting a photo of a red cup in his hand and the mountains in the distance."Cheers. Been a hell of a journey," he wrote. "Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."The Eagles released along released this statement on Long's career.