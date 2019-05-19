Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons

Long made the announcement Saturday night on social media, posting a photo of a red cup in his hand and the mountains in the distance.
Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019
"Cheers. Been a hell of a journey," he wrote. "Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."
The Eagles released along released this statement on Long's career.
May 19, 2019
This story will be updated.