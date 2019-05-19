Sports

Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons

Photo/ AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

PHILADELPHIA -- PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Chris Long, the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, is calling it career after 11 seasons.

Long made the announcement Saturday night on social media, posting a photo of a red cup in his hand and the mountains in the distance.



"Cheers. Been a hell of a journey," he wrote. "Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

The Eagles released along released this statement on Long's career.


This story will be updated.
