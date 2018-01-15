Eagles: Dog masks allowed at NFC Championship Game in Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2942316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Underdog Eagles speak after big win. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 13, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2945291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Underdog mask sells out in advance of championship game: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 14, 2018

The question of who let the dogs out still might not be answered. But where will the dogs be? That answer is looking like Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia this Sunday night.After right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long wore German Shepherd masks following the 'underdog' team's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, the masks became a hot commodity in Philly."Me and Chris Long were talking [at lunch,] and everybody's calling us underdogs, so hey, let's go get us a dog mask," Johnson said. "That's what we did."Amazon quick sold out of the masks.But would Eagles fans be able to wear their dog masks to the stadium for the NFC Championship Game?On Monday, the Eagles answered that question."Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at [Lincoln Financial Field] this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security," the Eagles tweeted.The sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons entered Saturday's divisional-round game in Philadelphia as three-point favorites. It was the first time in NFL history that a top seed was not favored in its first postseason game.The Eagles organization pounced on this angle, playing up the idea that they were being disrespected. The Eagles even hung up copies of analyst predictions to show how many people were siding with the Falcons.Philly used that edge to help fight past Atlanta 15-10 and into the NFC Championship Game.And the dog masks were donned after the game.The Eagles certainly earned some respect by taking care of the Falcons, but Johnson is holding onto the dog mask, just in case."I would imagine we're probably not going to be favored next week, either," Johnson said. "At this point in the season, it really don't matter; it's anybody's game."And Johnson is correct. The Eagles open as a 3-point underdog against the Vikings, while the Patriots open favored by 9 1/2 in their game.And fans can wear their masks - just not while going through security.---ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.------