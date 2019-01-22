Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews



Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

Not a big anonymous source in a disparaging article about your franchise QB guy. I am a huge #11 guy. That’s as a player, as a teammate and as a man. I love the dude. I’ve told him. You hate to tweet and give the topic life, but by popular demand... now carson and YOU know. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2019

Leader on and off the field. NO DISCUSSION🚫💯 — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) January 22, 2019

Ya'll getting outta control with this @cj_wentz thing...

- Good teammate ✅

- Soon to be league MVP ✅

- The 2019 @Eagles Starting QB ✅

Now go to sleep , ya'll messing up my "Me Time" 💆🏿‍♂️😴 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 22, 2019

Anyone who talks about a serious flaw in the character of Carson Wentz is definitely making it up. He is an unselfish leader and one of the best QB’s in this league. During 2 straight season-ending injuries he came to work w a great attitude and helped his teammates get better — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) January 21, 2019

People are ridiculous... 🤦🏽‍♂️ nothing better to do with their lives than to try bring other people down... — Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) January 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5083032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is QB next season. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 15, 2019.

Multiple star players on the Philadelphia Eagles have defended Carson Wentz on Twitter after the Philly Voice published a report in which team sources describe the quarterback as being "selfish," "uncompromising" and "egotistical."The Philly Voice report, published Monday morning, cites more than half a dozen anonymous Eagles players and other sources close to the team.The report describes an uneasy dynamic within the Eagles organization, with sources accusing Wentz of playing "favorites" and failing "to take accountability" while describing Nick Foles as "universally loved."Tight end Zach Ertz, who was identified in the report as Wentz's favorite, was among Eagles players to tweet in defense of Wentz on Monday. He was joined by many teammates including star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and right tackle Lane Johnson, who called the report "#fakenews."Zach ErtzFletcher CoxLane JohnsonNate SudfeldChris LongAvonte MaddoxMalcolm JenkinsStefen WisniewskiKamu Grugier-Hill"You are seeing what his teammates are saying about Carson. Great leader in the locker room and on the field. He's a good person, great character. Story has no legs,"an Eagles senior team official told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.Wentz missed the final three regular-season games and both of Philadelphia's postseason contests with a stress fracture in his back.Foles, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title last year in place of the injured Wentz, stepped in again this season and helped guide the Eagles back into the playoffs and into the NFC divisional round, where they were eliminated by the Saints.The Eagles announced last week that Wentz would be their starting quarterback going forward.-----