The Eagles are in England getting ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and they're not alone!Ticket prices for the highly-anticipated matchup have skyrocketed leading up the game.Eagles fans are hoping to paint the city green. In fact, the wave of Eagles fans in London for the game will likely create a home field advantage on the road across the pond."The Linc has landed in London!" one fan said.Ticket prices on the secondary market are soaring, with the cheapest tickets upwards of $400.Ticket reseller StubHub says the matchup in London is its most sought-after ticket of any regular season game of 2018.The bulk of the sales are coming from PennsylvaniaThis is the first time the Eagles have played in London. StubHub said all the excitement surrounding this matchup is making it the NFL's biggest international game.------