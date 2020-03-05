Sports

Jason Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters is seen during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

For the first time in 11 seasons, left tackle Jason Peters will look for other opportunities outside the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles made the announcement in a statement Thursday morning.



The statement said the team and Peters have mutually agreed he will enter the free agent market when the new league year begins on March 18.

"We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship," the team said. "Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field."

The team said they will remain in communication with Peters as "each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency," which leaves the door open for the nine-time Pro Bowler to return to Philly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
NJ officials say state has 1st 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News