Jason Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons with Eagles

For the first time in 11 seasons, left tackle Jason Peters will look for other opportunities outside the Philadelphia Eagles.The Eagles made the announcement in a statement Thursday morning.The statement said the team and Peters have mutually agreed he will enter the free agent market when the new league year begins on March 18."We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship," the team said. "Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field."The team said they will remain in communication with Peters as "each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency," which leaves the door open for the nine-time Pro Bowler to return to Philly.