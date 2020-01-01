Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles place G Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson

Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) is helped up after being injured in the first half of an NFL game against the New York Giants, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks has been placed on Injured Reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The Birds also announced they signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson.

Gibson was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad earlier this season.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday Brooks was out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Pederson would not commit to tight end Zach Ertz's status for next week.

Brooks, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's win that clinched a third straight playoff berth for Philadelphia.

Ertz, who missed Week 17 with back and rib injuries, has not been ruled out for the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Pederson declined to address reports that Ertz has a lacerated kidney among his injuries.

Pederson also said running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (undisclosed) are considered day-to-day.

The Eagles will also be without defensive end Daeshon Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on the final play against the Giants.

The Eagles also signed tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

-----

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2019 NFL playoffs preview: Schedule, bracket, Super Bowl chances for every team
NFL playoffs confidential: The book on Lamar, Brady, Brees and more
NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus each team's most notable 2010s moment
Final NFL stats leaders in every major category for 2019 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mummers Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Chilly and windy for New Year's Day
Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Teen, man shot hours apart on same street
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
Show More
CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
Philly rings in 2020 with celebrations across the city
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
Local teenager survives vaping-related lung injury
Missing dog found safe after a month-long search
More TOP STORIES News