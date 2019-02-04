SPORTS

Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53

Corey Clement thought Super Bowl was 'boring.' Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The New England Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams was the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.

And that did not go over well with some Philadelphia Eagles and one orange, fuzzy hockey mascot who were watching at home.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement tweeted a line of Z's as if he were asleep and wrote "boring."



He then asked if the punter could be MVP?



Corner back Rasul Douglas tweeted, "So only the NFC EAST can beat Brady in a Super Bowl. Interesting."



Offensive tackle Lane Johnson tweeted two sleeping emojis!


Linebacker Nigel Bradham had compliments for the defense.

"Still can't believe there was no passing TDs in this game!!!! Great defensive game!!! Nobody predicted that," Bradham tweeted.



Other Eagles players were motivated by missing out on the title game.

Alshon Jeffrey tweeted "2019 starts now. Back to work."


Zach Ertz shared a photo of last year's celebration with the message, "Will always be chasing the feeling we felt from winning this game."



As for Flyers mascot Gritty, he too became bored of the biggest game of the year.



And he started tweeting about his dip he presumably made for his Super Bowl party.
