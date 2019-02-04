Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The New England Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams was the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.
And that did not go over well with some Philadelphia Eagles and one orange, fuzzy hockey mascot who were watching at home.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement tweeted a line of Z's as if he were asleep and wrote "boring."
💤💤💤💤💤💤 boring— Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) February 4, 2019
He then asked if the punter could be MVP?
They ever have a punter MVP in SB history ? Lol if not it might happen 😂— Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) February 4, 2019
Corner back Rasul Douglas tweeted, "So only the NFC EAST can beat Brady in a Super Bowl. Interesting."
So only the NFC EAST can beat Brady in a Super Bowl 🤔 interesting— rasul (@rd32_era) February 4, 2019
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson tweeted two sleeping emojis!
😴😴— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 4, 2019
Linebacker Nigel Bradham had compliments for the defense.
"Still can't believe there was no passing TDs in this game!!!! Great defensive game!!! Nobody predicted that," Bradham tweeted.
Still can’t believe there was no passing TDs in this game!!!! Great defensive game!!! Nobody predicted that— Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) February 4, 2019
Other Eagles players were motivated by missing out on the title game.
Alshon Jeffrey tweeted "2019 starts now. Back to work."
2019 starts now. Back to work!!! #FlyEaglesFly— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 4, 2019
Zach Ertz shared a photo of last year's celebration with the message, "Will always be chasing the feeling we felt from winning this game."
Will always be chasing the feeling we felt from winning this game!! #Indescribable #AlwaysChasing pic.twitter.com/5M853kXHnf— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 3, 2019
As for Flyers mascot Gritty, he too became bored of the biggest game of the year.
I’m bored. #SBLlll— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 4, 2019
And he started tweeting about his dip he presumably made for his Super Bowl party.
