Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago

The Eagles had their last full practice on Friday before packing up and heading to Chicago to take on the Bears.

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will lead the team in the NFC Wild Card round.

Foles, who suffered an injury to his ribs last week, told Action News on Friday he "felt great."

Foles was not on the injury report.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Foles looked calm, cool and collected in practice this week.

It's unlikely Foles will be an Eagle next season, so his team wants to extend their time with him one playoff game at a time.

"Nick Foles is a tremendous teammate, and when the time comes that I won't be able to be his teammate anymore I will truly regret that moment," said Eagles center Jason Kelce. "That will not impact how hard I play for him this Sunday. Every time I step on the field I want to play as hard as I can."

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure this isn't the last game he plays in an Eagles uniform," said tight end Zach Ertz.

The Eagles will have a tough decision to make in the off-season. Foles has an option in his contract and is due to make $20 million next season, which is way too much for a backup quarterback.

So, either the Eagles and Foles work something out, or he could be playing elsewhere this fall.

