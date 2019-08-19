Sports

Eagles resume practice ahead of Thursday's preseason game

The Eagles will be back to practice in the scorching heat on Monday.

They will be holding a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare for their third preseason game on Thursday.

Josh McCown will get his second round of practice with the Eagles this afternoon.

The 40-year-old answered the call this weekend, and came out of retirement to help the team with their quarterback issues.

Sunday he joked that he picked the number 18 jersey because it's his 18th season in the NFL.
