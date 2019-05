Brett Brown will return as the Philadelphia 76ers coach next season, managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN on Monday night. Harris, Brown and GM Elton Brand met today to discuss offseason priorities, including draft and free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- Brett Brown will return as the Philadelphia 76ers coach next season, managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday night.Harris, Brown and general manager Elton Brand met today to discuss offseason priorities, including the draft and free agency.This story will be updated.