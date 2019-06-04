Sports

ESPN: Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen out for season with torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, the team said Tuesday.

The former NL MVP had to be helped off the field after injuring the knee during a rundown in the first inning of Monday's 8-2 loss to the San Diego Padres and was taken to the clubhouse for examination.

The team originally feared McCutchen had suffered a left knee sprain, but an MRI revealed the ACL tear.

McCutchen, 32, is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs as a leadoff hitter in his first season in Philadelphia. He was signed to a $50 million, three-year contract during the offseason after finishing last season with the New York Yankees.
