ESPN: Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen out for season with torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, the team said Tuesday.The former NL MVP had to be helped off the field after injuring the knee during a rundown in the first inning of Monday's 8-2 loss to the San Diego Padres and was taken to the clubhouse for examination.The team originally feared McCutchen had suffered a left knee sprain, but an MRI revealed the ACL tear.McCutchen, 32, is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs as a leadoff hitter in his first season in Philadelphia. He was signed to a $50 million, three-year contract during the offseason after finishing last season with the New York Yankees.