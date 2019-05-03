Sports

Exclusive: Philadelphia 76ers president talks about incredible Game 3 playoff victory

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He is running on very little sleep and a high level of adrenaline, but Chris Heck wouldn't have it any other way.

The Sixers president, just like the rest of the city, was blown away by what he witnessed in game three on Thursday night.

It wasn't just the 116 to 95 win over the Toronto Raptors, it was everything that went with it: Joel Embiid's dominating performance, the energy in the arena and a playoff atmosphere that was stunning to behold.

Action News caught up with Heck today to talk about the excitement surrounding this Sixers team.

