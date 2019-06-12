ABC News Exclusive: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, sat down for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.Wanda opened up about her son's injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and his future in the NBA. She also talked about what it was like to watch her son get injured."When it happened, I just kind of sunk," Wanda said.Wanda expressed her gratitude to the fans who have shown support for K.D. after the injury."To the fans all over the world who have sent us their prayers, my family is so grateful," Wanda said.KD is in New York where he is expected to get the results of an MRI on his Achilles later today."I talked to him about 5 to 10 minutes afterward and he told me not to cry. Because you know he just worked so hard to get back to play. He just told me not to worry, it's going to be okay," said Wanda.The Warriors are in the Bay Area and will practice at today. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday at Oracle Arena.