Golden State Warriors

ABC News Exclusive: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury

Wanda Durant appears on Good Morning America on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (ABC News)

NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, sat down for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

Wanda opened up about her son's injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and his future in the NBA. She also talked about what it was like to watch her son get injured.

"When it happened, I just kind of sunk," Wanda said.

RELATED: Kevin Durant's mom has message for critics who question Warriors star's heart

Wanda expressed her gratitude to the fans who have shown support for K.D. after the injury.

"To the fans all over the world who have sent us their prayers, my family is so grateful," Wanda said.

RELATED: Former Warriors doctor weighs in on KD's injury

KD is in New York where he is expected to get the results of an MRI on his Achilles later today.

"I talked to him about 5 to 10 minutes afterward and he told me not to cry. Because you know he just worked so hard to get back to play. He just told me not to worry, it's going to be okay," said Wanda.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

The Warriors are in the Bay Area and will practice at today. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Watch the full interview on GMA.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the Warriors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoracle arenagmatoronto raptorsnbabasketballklay thompsondraymond greensteve kerrknee injurynba finalskevin durantgolden state warriorsu.s. & worldstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Who is the man who shoved Kyle Lowry?
Warriors co-owner banned from NBA games for 1 year after Lowry shove
We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Major delays on Schuylkill Expressway following crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby
Black bear spotted wandering in Springfield Twp.
Show More
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown
Lawsuit: Pa. company's materials aided spread of London's Grenfell fire
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
More TOP STORIES News